Prosecutors, detectives huddle over charges in death of South High athlete
Hours after a second suspect in the traffic death of a South High School athlete posted $50,000 bail and was released from jail, detectives met with prosecutors Friday at the District Attorney's Office in Torrance to review the case. The meeting was a normal part of the process involved in filing possible vehicular manslaughter charges against the suspects, something that could come soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|girls gone wild porn
|40
|"Day without women", rally
|6 hr
|lol
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|coco
|823
|Review: Sam's Club
|Fri
|SAMS CLUB LOS ANG...
|1
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|Thu
|Joey
|8
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|Thu
|Hillary Vomit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC