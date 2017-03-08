Prosecutors, detectives huddle over c...

Prosecutors, detectives huddle over charges in death of South High athlete

Hours after a second suspect in the traffic death of a South High School athlete posted $50,000 bail and was released from jail, detectives met with prosecutors Friday at the District Attorney's Office in Torrance to review the case. The meeting was a normal part of the process involved in filing possible vehicular manslaughter charges against the suspects, something that could come soon.

