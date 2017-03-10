Pregnant Ciara 'doing well' after car accident, says rep
Pregnant Ciara 'doing well' after car accident, says rep Ciara, pregnant with her second child, was hit by another car on Friday afternoon in L.A. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mbKbpK While driving a white Mercedes SUV in Los Angeles, the expectant mother was T-boned by a gray Volvo on the passenger side. TMZ published photos of the singer post-accident, reporting Ciara was driving her white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a gray Volvo SUV hit the front passenger side of her vehicle.
