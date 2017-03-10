Possible Homicide Suspect Climbs Onto Roof, Arrested After Inglewood Standoff
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Possible Homicide Suspect Climbs Onto Roof, Arrested After Inglewood Standoff Morningside High School was placed on lockdown during the standoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Day without women", rally
|3 hr
|lol
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|coco
|823
|Review: Sam's Club
|Fri
|SAMS CLUB LOS ANG...
|1
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|Thu
|Joey
|8
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|Thu
|Hillary Vomit
|4
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|Thu
|Newsroom_LA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC