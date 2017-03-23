Police arrest suspect in stabbing dea...

Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman in San Bernardino

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A woman was found dead of apparent stab wounds inside a San Bernardino home Sunday afternoon, and within hours police arrested her boyfriend on suspicion of killing her. The names of the suspect and victim are being withheld pending notification of the woman's family, said San Bernardino police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 8 hr Now_What- 56
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 14 hr davy 4
Mexifornia 14 hr davy 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 14 hr METROLINK SCRRA 4
Review: Los Angeles Metro 15 hr METRO LOS ANGELES 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr WPWW 20,933
News Deals of the week: Free parks, free aquarium ad... 16 hr In memory of Zach... 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 27 at 1:32PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC