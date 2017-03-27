Poehler, Offerman team up for NBC cra...

Poehler, Offerman team up for NBC craft-making reality show

In this Jan. 30, 2016, file photo, Amy Poehler arrives at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. NBC announced on March 28, 2017, that Poehler is teaming up with her former "Parks and Recreation" co-star Nick Offerman for an for an NBC reality competition focused on craft making.

