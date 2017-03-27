Poehler, Offerman team up for NBC cra...

Poehler, Offerman team up for NBC craft-making reality show

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, actor Nick Offerman arrives at the LA Premiere of "Fargo" Season two at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood in Los Angeles. NBC announced on March 28, 2017, that Offerman is teaming up with his former "Parks and Recreation" co-star Amy Poehler for an for an NBC reality competition focused on craft making.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 5 hr Ishvan Teleky 60
Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in... 9 hr Jane 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... Tue Jose 26
I married a porn and she is a freak Tue Krazy glue 1
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march Tue Buster 9
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... Tue Buster 23
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC