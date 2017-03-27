Poehler, Offerman team up for NBC craft-making reality show

In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, actor Nick Offerman arrives at the LA Premiere of "Fargo" Season two at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood in Los Angeles. NBC announced on March 28, 2017, that Offerman is teaming up with his former "Parks and Recreation" co-star Amy Poehler for an for an NBC reality competition focused on craft making.

