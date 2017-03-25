Photo Flash: Teen Nihilism Erupts in ...

Photo Flash: Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Punk Rock by Simon Stephens

What happens when kids have the world at their feet, and its weight on their shoulders? Odyssey Theatre Ensemble presents the Los Angeles premiere of Punk Rock, a ferociously funny, complex and unnerving play by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens that peels back the layers of teen angst for a deeper look at what might make one of them snap. Lisa Jamesdirects for a March 25 opening at the Odyssey Theatre.

