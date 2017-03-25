Photo Flash: Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Punk Rock by Simon Stephens
What happens when kids have the world at their feet, and its weight on their shoulders? Odyssey Theatre Ensemble presents the Los Angeles premiere of Punk Rock, a ferociously funny, complex and unnerving play by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens that peels back the layers of teen angst for a deeper look at what might make one of them snap. Lisa Jamesdirects for a March 25 opening at the Odyssey Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|13 hr
|Lol
|4,531
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|Tallen Abbas
|Fri
|Jordan jules
|2
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Romel Esmail
|3
|nogo 10 325
|Thu
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|Mar 23
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|Mar 23
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC