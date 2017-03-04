Photo Flash: Modern Take on Scientifi...

Photo Flash: Modern Take on Scientific Status Quo Twists Moral Questions in Disinherit the Wind

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

How can we understand and contextualize new information challenging what we take for granted as scientific fact? Disinherit the Wind, a play of ideas by Matt Chait that asks us to view the wonders of science through a different lens, opens March 3 at The Complex on Hollywood's Theater Row. In this riveting courtroom drama, a renowned neurobiologist sues a prominent university for the right to teach theories of evolution that challenge the scientific status quo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for... 7 hr Charlie 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 7 hr Impeach Jerry Brown 22
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 11 hr U TURN 2
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass 17 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 4
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 19 hr USA-1 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Sholyn 20,872
MEdications Benzo s opiates and more Sat fifi 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,336,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC