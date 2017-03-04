Photo Flash: Modern Take on Scientific Status Quo Twists Moral Questions in Disinherit the Wind

How can we understand and contextualize new information challenging what we take for granted as scientific fact? Disinherit the Wind, a play of ideas by Matt Chait that asks us to view the wonders of science through a different lens, opens March 3 at The Complex on Hollywood's Theater Row. In this riveting courtroom drama, a renowned neurobiologist sues a prominent university for the right to teach theories of evolution that challenge the scientific status quo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.