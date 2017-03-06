Pedestrian-friendly improvements coming to Spring and Main Streets in Downtown LA
LA officials gathered at the intersection of Spring and Sixth Streets Sunday to announce a series of pedestrian and bike-focused improvements on the way to two of Downtown's busiest thoroughfares. The Main and Spring Forward project will transform the stretch of Main Street running from Cesar Chavez to Ninth, as well as Spring Street between First and Ninth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HereÂ’s the List: More Than a Dozen Proven Victi...
|55 min
|Gerald
|1
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|1 hr
|actorvet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Review: Safeway
|4 hr
|Safeway Los Angeles
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|16 hr
|Radisson LAX Airport
|13
|What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for...
|Sun
|Charlie
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|Sun
|Impeach Jerry Brown
|22
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC