Pedestrian-friendly improvements coming to Spring and Main Streets in Downtown LA

13 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

LA officials gathered at the intersection of Spring and Sixth Streets Sunday to announce a series of pedestrian and bike-focused improvements on the way to two of Downtown's busiest thoroughfares. The Main and Spring Forward project will transform the stretch of Main Street running from Cesar Chavez to Ninth, as well as Spring Street between First and Ninth.

