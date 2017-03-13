& Other Stories Opens Los Angeles Ate...

& Other Stories Opens Los Angeles Atelier

17 hrs ago

The H&M-owned company is expanding its design atelier to Los Angeles and opening a third store here next month. H&M -owned retailer & Other Stories, which launched in 2013, is expanding its design reach to Los Angeles with the opening of its third atelier after Stockholm and Paris, on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

