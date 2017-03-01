One Directiona s Louis Tomlinson arrested at LAX following scuffle with photographer

Liam Payne, from left, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES >> One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson was arrested on suspicion of simple battery for allegedly pulling a photographer to the floor at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said Saturday.

