Odyssey Theatrea s a Punk Rocka captu...

Odyssey Theatrea s a Punk Rocka captures the surge of feelings felt by London teens

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

When: Opens at 8 p.m. Saturday and runs through May 14. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with select 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday performances April 12, April 27 and May 3. The work by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens, which opens Saturday and runs through May 14, is the story of seven London prep schoolers who express anxiety over the pressures of sex, bullying and college entrance exams not to mention overzealous parents. “There's a lot of honesty in the play about what they're feeling,” says Lisa James, who returns to the Odyssey where she last directed “End Days” to helm this Los Angeles premiere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
nogo 10 325 18 hr nicomr gabbard 2
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... Thu Gabriel 10
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban Thu okimar 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Wed Rene Rio 4,529
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... Wed Genl Forrest 5
Los Angles Mayor and council Wed Johanathan Sharpie 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC