Odyssey Theatrea s a Punk Rocka captures the surge of feelings felt by London teens
When: Opens at 8 p.m. Saturday and runs through May 14. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with select 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday performances April 12, April 27 and May 3. The work by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens, which opens Saturday and runs through May 14, is the story of seven London prep schoolers who express anxiety over the pressures of sex, bullying and college entrance exams not to mention overzealous parents. “There's a lot of honesty in the play about what they're feeling,” says Lisa James, who returns to the Odyssey where she last directed “End Days” to helm this Los Angeles premiere.
