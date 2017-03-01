Notes on the Pre-Municipal Election 2...

Notes on the Pre-Municipal Election 2017 Scorecard for Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mayor Sam's Sister City

With two days before Tuesday's Los Angeles Municipal Elections, discerning CD-7 Observers are QUESTIONING embattled Candidate "Big Oil Monica" Rodriguez's veracity, regarding whether City Council President Herb "Mini Amin" Wesson formally ENDORSED her Campaign. ** Plus notes on "John/Jay Handal", Measure S, CD-5, CD-9, and the latest Mayor's Race Poll ** Blogger's Notes: With respects, and in remembrance of the late, great LA Times Sports Writer Allan "Mud" Malamud, its time for our "Notes on the Pre-Municipal Elections 2017 Scorecard" as 35 hours and 56 minutes remains before the opening of Polling Places on Tuesday ----Scott Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mayor Sam's Sister City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 54 min Now_What- 20,876
Review: Safeway 3 hr Safeway Los Angeles 1
Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport 14 hr Radisson LAX Airport 13
What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for... Sun Charlie 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour Sun Impeach Jerry Brown 22
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... Sun U TURN 2
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass Sun LA METRO BROWN LINE 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC