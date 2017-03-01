Notes on the Pre-Municipal Election 2017 Scorecard for Sunday

With two days before Tuesday's Los Angeles Municipal Elections, discerning CD-7 Observers are QUESTIONING embattled Candidate "Big Oil Monica" Rodriguez's veracity, regarding whether City Council President Herb "Mini Amin" Wesson formally ENDORSED her Campaign. ** Plus notes on "John/Jay Handal", Measure S, CD-5, CD-9, and the latest Mayor's Race Poll ** Blogger's Notes: With respects, and in remembrance of the late, great LA Times Sports Writer Allan "Mud" Malamud, its time for our "Notes on the Pre-Municipal Elections 2017 Scorecard" as 35 hours and 56 minutes remains before the opening of Polling Places on Tuesday ----Scott Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mayor Sam's Sister City.