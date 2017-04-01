My Favorite Room: Sue Wong holds cour...

My Favorite Room: Sue Wong holds court with 'famous ghosts' in her Old Hollywood glamour spot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Glamour follows Sue Wong wherever she goes, whether it's the celebrities she dresses or the ornate Old Hollywood hilltop estate where she lives. The fashion designer - whose signature beaded cocktail dresses have been worn by Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Biel - in 2004 bought the Cedars, a mansion in Los Feliz that resembles a 17th century Venetian palazzo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
out of state medical MJ card 1 hr MrLovahLovah 1
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... 15 hr Gina 1
Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California 18 hr actorvet 1
News Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12) 20 hr concerned citizen 5
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Thu Hulie 61
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Thu get out of here 21
Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in... Wed Jane 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 31 at 3:16AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC