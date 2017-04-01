My Favorite Room: Sue Wong holds court with 'famous ghosts' in her Old Hollywood glamour spot
Glamour follows Sue Wong wherever she goes, whether it's the celebrities she dresses or the ornate Old Hollywood hilltop estate where she lives. The fashion designer - whose signature beaded cocktail dresses have been worn by Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Biel - in 2004 bought the Cedars, a mansion in Los Feliz that resembles a 17th century Venetian palazzo.
