Municipal elections set in L.A., West Hollywood
Voters in West Hollywood and Los Angeles will go to the polls March 7 to elect members of their city council while voters countywide can vote for Measure H, a measure that will increase the sales tax in Los Angeles County by a quarter-cent to fund homeless services. Voters in West Hollywood and Los Angeles will go to the polls March 7 to elect members of their respective city councils as well as Los Angeles school board members and members of the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees.
