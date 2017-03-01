Mujeres de Maiz exhibit celebrate 20 years of art and activism
Curator Felicia Montes prepares the exhibit, "Mujeres de Maiz: Twenty Years of Artivism and Herstory." Gallery show runs March 4-May 29 at La Plaza de Cultura and Artes in Downtown Los Angeles.
