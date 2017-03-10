Mexican Cooking Legend Diego Hernandez Opens Verlaine in Los Angeles
Inside a decidedly iconic West Hollywood space you'll find chef Diego Hernandez , a Latin America World's 50 Best winner for his Baja, Mexico restaurant Corazon de Tierra and a leader in the modern Mexican cooking movement . The highly sought-after chef is putting down some firm roots at the former long-running Dominick's space with his next ambitious project, Verlaine , and in doing so hopes to engage a wider audience in what it means to cook, eat, and be Mexican.
