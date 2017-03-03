Measure H is key to finally ending ho...

Measure H is key to finally ending homelessness in Los Angeles County

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A homeless man sleeps on a porch, out of the rain, near L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on January 11. A homeless man sleeps on a porch, out of the rain, near L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on January 11. It's frustrating to watch homeless people living on the streets, as if they were stray animals that no one knew what to do with. Our visceral responses range from "How can I help them?" to "How can I get them to go away?" Here is how you can start to answer those questions: Vote for Measure H on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Scared 20,863
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 14 hr Im your Neighbor 3
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... 16 hr Extech 480823 4
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 17 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 19 hr MAGA2016 59
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 22 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 14
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 22 hr KarenRay 119
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,277,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC