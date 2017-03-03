Measure H is key to finally ending homelessness in Los Angeles County

A homeless man sleeps on a porch, out of the rain, near L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on January 11. A homeless man sleeps on a porch, out of the rain, near L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on January 11. It's frustrating to watch homeless people living on the streets, as if they were stray animals that no one knew what to do with. Our visceral responses range from "How can I help them?" to "How can I get them to go away?" Here is how you can start to answer those questions: Vote for Measure H on Tuesday.

