Meals on Wheels' support soars after ...

Meals on Wheels' support soars after Trump eyes cuts

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Meals on Wheels received 50 times the typical amount of daily donations on Thursday after the White House proposed cuts to some of the program's sources of funding, a spokesperson for the group said. Volunteer sign-ups also jumped, increasing by 500 percent, according to Jenny Bertolette, a spokeswoman for Meals on Wheels America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 1 hr Solarman 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
Review: Allison Weis's Office 6 hr ALLISON WEIS 2
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 10 hr Dale 1
Review: Onsite Blinds, Shades, Shutter & Repairs 14 hr david_tarkey 1
California wants to secede from the US Sat Genl Forrest 2
How to Make Alkaline Water Sat Star 10
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,677,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC