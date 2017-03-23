Mass rallies planned in LA County, nationwide to save Obamacare from GOP repeal

A thousand demonstrators worried about the future of health care are expected to gather for a rally in downtown Los Angeles Thursday as part of a nationwide effort to pressure lawmakers to keep the Affordable Care Act intact and in place. The Save the Affordable Care Act rallies planned across Los Angeles County and beyond come on the same day House Republicans have scheduled to repeal and replace the law, a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump.

