Mass rallies planned in LA County, nationwide to save Obamacare from GOP repeal
A thousand demonstrators worried about the future of health care are expected to gather for a rally in downtown Los Angeles Thursday as part of a nationwide effort to pressure lawmakers to keep the Affordable Care Act intact and in place. The Save the Affordable Care Act rallies planned across Los Angeles County and beyond come on the same day House Republicans have scheduled to repeal and replace the law, a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|WPWW
|20,924
|nogo 10 325
|4 hr
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|11 hr
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|11 hr
|okimar
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Rene Rio
|4,529
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|Wed
|Genl Forrest
|5
|Los Angles Mayor and council
|Wed
|Johanathan Sharpie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC