Mark Burnett, Roma Downey Prepping Miracle Drama 'Messiah' for Netflix
The scripted drama is in early development at the streaming giant and has been preapproved for a California Film Commission tax credit. The Bible and Survivor mastermind and his wife and producing partner are readying a modern-day biblical drama for the streaming giant, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
