Mark Burnett, Roma Downey Prepping Mi...

Mark Burnett, Roma Downey Prepping Miracle Drama 'Messiah' for Netflix

The scripted drama is in early development at the streaming giant and has been preapproved for a California Film Commission tax credit. The Bible and Survivor mastermind and his wife and producing partner are readying a modern-day biblical drama for the streaming giant, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

