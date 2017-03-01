Man wounded in downtown LA officer-involved shooting
LOS ANGELES >> A man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday at a Carl's Jr. restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. No officers were injured and the condition of the suspect was not immediately known, according to Officer Liliana Preciado the LAPD's Media Relations Section.
