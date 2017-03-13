Man wearing white cowboy hat suspecte...

Man wearing white cowboy hat suspected of shooting another man in Westlake district

13 hrs ago

LOS ANGELES >> A 19-year-old was shot and critically wounded Wednesday at the scene of a traffic crash in the Westlake district, police said. The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Reno Street, according to Los Angeles police.

Los Angeles, CA

