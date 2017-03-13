Man wearing white cowboy hat suspected of shooting another man in Westlake district
LOS ANGELES >> A 19-year-old was shot and critically wounded Wednesday at the scene of a traffic crash in the Westlake district, police said. The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Reno Street, according to Los Angeles police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|14 min
|Solarman
|1
|Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying
|1 hr
|Dennis
|4
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|White Wolf
|4,521
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs.
|17 hr
|Markky
|1
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|23 hr
|Star
|5
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|Wed
|Jenna
|8
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC