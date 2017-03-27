Man drives wrong way on 710 and 5 fre...

Man drives wrong way on 710 and 5 freeways, crashes in Commerce

18 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A man was in custody today after driving the wrong way on the Long Beach and Santa Ana freeways and crashing into at least three cars in Commerce, authorities said. The man was spotted around 1:45 a.m. driving southbound in northbound lanes on the Long Beach Freeway at Third Street in East Los Angeles, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio.

