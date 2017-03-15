Man and woman in their 80s are found dead in Westwood in a suspected murder-suicide
A man and woman in their 80s were found dead Wednesday in Westwood, and authorities believe they died in a murder-suicide. Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said officers were called to the 500 block of Veteran Avenue about 8:45 a.m. for a welfare check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs.
|39 min
|Markky
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|WPWW
|20,911
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|7 hr
|Star
|5
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|7 hr
|Jenna
|8
|what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|nobody important
|4
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|Good Yankee
|4,519
|Today: FBI, if You're Listening.... Inside One ...
|14 hr
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC