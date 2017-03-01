Los Angeles police shoot, kill man ar...

Los Angeles police shoot, kill man armed with steel pipe

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Los Angeles Police officers guard the scene of a police shooting in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, March 4, 2017. Los Angeles police shot and killed a man they say was armed with a steel pipe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass 2 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 4
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 2 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 20
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... 4 hr USA-1 4
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 4 hr USA-1 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Sholyn 20,872
MEdications Benzo s opiates and more 14 hr fifi 1
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) 17 hr Treason watch 14
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,321,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC