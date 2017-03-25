Los Angeles places order for CRRC metro trains
Metro plans to start production of HR4000 heavy rail vehicles to replace existing trains that are now travelling between downtown Los Angeles, Mid-Wilshire District and North Hollywood. A Chinese company will help build new rail cars for the Metro Red and Purple Line, with some of the manufacturing expected to be done locally, Metro officials announced Thursday.
