Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts...
The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin / Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center has announced it will be welcoming the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles to its Renberg Theatre for the first time. The musical ambassadors will perform two nights only, Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, at 8pm.
