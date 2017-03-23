Los Angeles goes car free for a day for CicLAvia
Some six miles of streets in neighborhoods from Culver City to Venice Beach are closed to motor vehicles Sunday as the city's latest celebration of the CicLAvia festival opens the lanes to cyclists. The route stretches west along Washington Boulevard, then north along Centinela Avenue, before turning west on Venice Boulevard to the beach.
