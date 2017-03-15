Los Angeles-Based Sage Auto Group Wil...

Los Angeles-Based Sage Auto Group Will Pay $3.6 Million to Settle FTC Charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Auto Channel

Los Angeles March 14, 2017; Sage Automotive Group nine Los Angeles-based auto dealerships, their holding and management companies, and two individuals has agreed to pay more than $3.6 million for return to consumers in order to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it used deceptive and unfair sales and financing practices, deceptive advertising, and deceptive online reviews. The proposed settlement order, which will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California for approval, will prohibit the defendants from making misrepresentations relating to their advertising, add-on products, financing, and endorsements or testimonials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs. 5 hr Markky 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr WPWW 20,911
How to Make Alkaline Water 11 hr Star 5
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 12 hr Jenna 8
what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11) 14 hr nobody important 4
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 16 hr Good Yankee 4,519
News Today: FBI, if You're Listening.... Inside One ... 18 hr Texxy 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC