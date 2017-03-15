Los Angeles-Based Sage Auto Group Will Pay $3.6 Million to Settle FTC Charges

Los Angeles March 14, 2017; Sage Automotive Group nine Los Angeles-based auto dealerships, their holding and management companies, and two individuals has agreed to pay more than $3.6 million for return to consumers in order to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it used deceptive and unfair sales and financing practices, deceptive advertising, and deceptive online reviews. The proposed settlement order, which will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California for approval, will prohibit the defendants from making misrepresentations relating to their advertising, add-on products, financing, and endorsements or testimonials.

