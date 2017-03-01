Los Angeles Airbnbs are the most prof...

Los Angeles Airbnbs are the most profitable in California

Read more: Curbed

A report released this week by Airbnb finds hosts in Los Angeles make the most money of hosts in any city in California, The Real Deal reports. Los Angeles short-term rental hosts with the company rented to 1 million guests and made $262.6 million in 2016, the report found.

