Los Angeles Airbnbs are the most profitable in California
A report released this week by Airbnb finds hosts in Los Angeles make the most money of hosts in any city in California, The Real Deal reports. Los Angeles short-term rental hosts with the company rented to 1 million guests and made $262.6 million in 2016, the report found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|gotcha
|20,868
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Treason watch
|14
|Talk to.me
|9 hr
|Jim
|1
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|16 hr
|Haebdiydldfslkjo
|5
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|21 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|weed molly xanies bars perks oc and more
|Fri
|Dandy
|3
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Fri
|Tina Corina
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC