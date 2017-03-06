Lithgow keeps you guessing, and laughing, in 'Trial & Error'
He does it. John Lithgow, who stars in NBC's daffy new comedy "Trial & Error" as a poetry prof who may or may not have murdered his wife, is clearly guilty of making viewers laugh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Seccession Movement
|5 hr
|actorvet
|1
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|7 hr
|USA-1
|2
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|8 hr
|Alex
|19
|HereÂ’s the List: More Than a Dozen Proven Victi...
|9 hr
|Gerald
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Review: Safeway
|13 hr
|Safeway Los Angeles
|1
|Review: Radisson Hotel LAX Airport
|Sun
|Radisson LAX Airport
|13
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC