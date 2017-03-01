Lisa Vanderpump Opens Dog Rescue Center
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd are opening a dog rescue center in West Hollywood. Michelle Valles reports for the NBC4 News at 4 on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
