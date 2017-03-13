Legal battle could change where tourists, hikers go to view the Hollywood Sign

Silvestre Llobet and Elena Domenech, right, are photographed by their son, Alejandro Llobet, under the Hollywood sign in the Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles. Silvestre Llobet and Elena Domenech, right, are photographed by their son, Alejandro Llobet, under the Hollywood sign in the Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.