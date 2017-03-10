LAPD officer recalls night his partne...

LAPD officer recalls night his partner was killed in violent Harbor City crash

LA Daily News

A Los Angeles police officer turned away from a jury to wipe tears from his eyes Monday as prosecutors played a police dash cam video showing the aftermath of a crash that in Harbor City killed his partner . Officer Richard Medina spoke calmly and without emotion during most of his testimony, sitting across the room from a 22-year-old man police and prosecutors allege intentionally rammed a patrol car, ending the life of 32-year-old Officer Roberto Sanchez.

