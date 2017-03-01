LAPD Investigating 'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Over Sexual Assault Claims
Los Angeles police are probing allegations of sexual assault against That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson, authorities told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. There is also a report of a possible cover up by the Church of Scientology, but police did not address that in their statement.
