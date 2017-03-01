LAPD Investigating 'That '70s Show' A...

LAPD Investigating 'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Over Sexual Assault Claims

11 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles police are probing allegations of sexual assault against That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson, authorities told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. There is also a report of a possible cover up by the Church of Scientology, but police did not address that in their statement.

