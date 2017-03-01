Labor Violations, Chopstick Assault a...

Labor Violations, Chopstick Assault and a Death Threat? The Fishy...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

THR investigates the rumors that Chef Hiroyuki Urasawa and his acclaimed Rodeo Drive eatery, home of the town's only $400 omakase dinner, have closed up shop and disappeared. The process server had hounded the publicly celebrated, privately troubled Japanese chef at his eponymous Beverly Hills sushi sanctum three times in four days, then badgered him from the lobby of his high-rise downtown Los Angeles condo building twice more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB 6 min Haebdiydldfslkjo 5
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 4 hr MAGA2016 1
weed molly xanies bars perks oc and more 8 hr Dandy 3
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 8 hr Tina Corina 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Granny is a fruit... 20,865
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... Thu Im your Neighbor 3
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T... Thu Extech 480823 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC