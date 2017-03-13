LA Pride Parade to be replaced with protest march this year
Drag queen Joey "Rubi" Prez, center, walks with other participants during the 2016 LA Pride Parade. The iconic LA Pride Parade - a decades-old celebration of the LGBT community - will be replaced this year with a protest march , according to the event's organizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward them some more God!!!
|39 min
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Bill
|20,897
|Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles
|10 hr
|Truth squad
|2
|California Seccession Movement
|14 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|California Weighmaster Public Scales CA Scale (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|creativetony
|13
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Uncle donny plunk
|826
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|Sun
|Westfield crimina...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC