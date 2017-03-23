LA halts renovation work on Lisa Henson's historic Venice bungalow compound

The city of Los Angeles has ordered a stop to renovation work underway on a historic Venice bungalow compound built by Irvin Tabor, the onetime chauffeur and confidant of Venice founder Abbot Kinney , and now owned by Hollywood producer and executive Lisa Henson and her husband, artist Dave Pressler. The LA Department of Building and Safety instructed the owners to "submit plans for some structural repair work being done to one of the bungalows that exceeded the scope of the original issued permit," department spokesman Jeff Napier told Curbed.

