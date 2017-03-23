LA halts renovation work on Lisa Hens...

LA halts renovation work on Lisa Henson's historic Venice bungalow compound

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

The city of Los Angeles has ordered a stop to renovation work underway on a historic Venice bungalow compound built by Irvin Tabor, the onetime chauffeur and confidant of Venice founder Abbot Kinney , and now owned by Hollywood producer and executive Lisa Henson and her husband, artist Dave Pressler. The LA Department of Building and Safety instructed the owners to "submit plans for some structural repair work being done to one of the bungalows that exceeded the scope of the original issued permit," department spokesman Jeff Napier told Curbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 6 hr Brian 4,530
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore (Jun '16) 6 hr Romel Esmail 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
nogo 10 325 Thu nicomr gabbard 2
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... Thu Gabriel 10
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban Thu okimar 7
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... Mar 22 Genl Forrest 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,797 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC