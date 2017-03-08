LA Election Results: Measure S trails...

LA Election Results: Measure S trails in early returns

16 hrs ago

HOLLYWOOD >> Measure S, the sweeping slow-growth measure that aimed to push pause on big building projects across Los Angeles, was trailing in early election returns Tuesday. By 10 p.m., the no vote led by 59.6 percent to 40.4 percent, with 4 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office.

Los Angeles, CA

