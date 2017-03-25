L.A. designers say this is the place ...

L.A. designers say this is the place to get that midcentury look - at a discount

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

If you've ever found yourself staring longingly at the showrooms of West Hollywood Design District, wondering when you'll have the wherewithal to purchase a few pieces of high-quality furniture, then perhaps it's time to look south - six miles south, in fact, toward Modern Resale . It's a destination for interior designers and others who are working with a budget, scouting for modern European furniture, lighting and accessories at accessible prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... 11 hr Gina 1
Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California 13 hr actorvet 1
News Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12) 16 hr concerned citizen 5
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 22 hr Hulie 61
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 23 hr get out of here 21
Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in... Wed Jane 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 31 at 3:16AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC