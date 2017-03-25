L.A. designers say this is the place to get that midcentury look - at a discount

If you've ever found yourself staring longingly at the showrooms of West Hollywood Design District, wondering when you'll have the wherewithal to purchase a few pieces of high-quality furniture, then perhaps it's time to look south - six miles south, in fact, toward Modern Resale . It's a destination for interior designers and others who are working with a budget, scouting for modern European furniture, lighting and accessories at accessible prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.