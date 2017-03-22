L.A.-area lawmakers cana t let stormwater-capture plan go down the drain: Guest commentary
When it rains, it pours … and when it doesn't, it doesn't. This is the essence of Southern California's water conundrum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|8 hr
|Genl Forrest
|5
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|Well Well
|4,528
|Los Angles Mayor and council
|11 hr
|Johanathan Sharpie
|1
|Review: NTMA Training Centers
|20 hr
|NTMA TRAINING CEN...
|3
|Pam
|Tue
|Julie
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Bob Masters
|392
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC