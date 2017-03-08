Kristen Stewart explains why she went...

Kristen Stewart explains why she went public about love life

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, Kristen Stewart arrives at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards at the Four Season Hotel in Los Angeles. Stewart used to fight like heck to keep her private life private, including her relationship with her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson, then she came to grips with her celebrity status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
International Women's Day Los Angeles 7 hr Falcon 3
Kim kardashion 8 hr Black meat 1
The View is bindsided 10 hr Trump Trump Trump 1
How about that 10 hr Trump Trump Trump 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 10 hr Turkey 820
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... Tue Well Well 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC