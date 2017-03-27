Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in tight shorts and low cut top as she steps out in Los Angeles
The reality star was pictured grabbing lunch with sister Khloe Kardashian in Beverly Hills while Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras followed. The mum-of-two flaunted her world famous figure in a pair of tight white denim shorts and a low-cut white top for the outing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Not a Spook
|20,940
|out of state medical MJ card
|Fri
|MrLovahLovah
|1
|Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor...
|Thu
|Gina
|1
|Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California
|Thu
|actorvet
|1
|Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12)
|Thu
|concerned citizen
|5
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Thu
|Hulie
|61
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|Thu
|get out of here
|21
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC