Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in tigh...

Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in tight shorts and low cut top as she steps out in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The reality star was pictured grabbing lunch with sister Khloe Kardashian in Beverly Hills while Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras followed. The mum-of-two flaunted her world famous figure in a pair of tight white denim shorts and a low-cut white top for the outing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Not a Spook 20,940
out of state medical MJ card Fri MrLovahLovah 1
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... Thu Gina 1
Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California Thu actorvet 1
News Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12) Thu concerned citizen 5
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Thu Hulie 61
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Thu get out of here 21
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC