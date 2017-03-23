Kim Anh Looks Beyond the "Bro-ification" of Electronic Music and Nightlife
Ten years ago, Kim Anh was young gay woman and music lover who'd moved from New York to Los Angeles to work in music for TV. She loved club life, but when she went out in this city, she found herself feeling totally isolated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|26 min
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|Tallen Abbas
|Fri
|Jordan jules
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Brian
|4,530
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Romel Esmail
|3
|nogo 10 325
|Thu
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|Mar 23
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|Mar 23
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC