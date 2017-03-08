Kids' Choice Awards: Gwen Stefani, Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres Bring...
"[The show is] special because it's kids, what they like, and at the end of the day, that's really all that matters, because that's the future and that's pure," Stefani told THR on the red carpet. It was all about the slime and fun Saturday night at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, held at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|7 hr
|Westfield crimina...
|8
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Well Well
|825
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|California Seccession Movement
|11 hr
|actorvet
|1
|Up close and personnel with protesters on the s...
|14 hr
|actorvet
|1
|What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for...
|20 hr
|lol
|2
|Skype cam fun
|Sun
|Wolf_cuddler
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC