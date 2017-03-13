Katy Perry wins battle for Los Angeles convent
Singer Katy Perry has emerged victorious in her battle to purchase a Roman Catholic convent in Los Angeles after a judge ruled in her favour to move forward with the sale for a second time. The Roar singer has been embroiled in a dispute over the historic Los Feliz property, which was formerly occupied by the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, since 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|gotcha
|830
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|8 hr
|cabbage patch kid...
|25
|Controversial Opinions Casting Call
|11 hr
|cccasting
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|12 hr
|Well Well
|4,522
|Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying
|13 hr
|Sarah
|5
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|13 hr
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC