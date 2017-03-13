Katy Perry wins battle for Los Angele...

Katy Perry wins battle for Los Angeles convent

Singer Katy Perry has emerged victorious in her battle to purchase a Roman Catholic convent in Los Angeles after a judge ruled in her favour to move forward with the sale for a second time. The Roar singer has been embroiled in a dispute over the historic Los Feliz property, which was formerly occupied by the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, since 2015.

