Katey Sagal comes clean in new book

Katey Sagal comes clean in new book

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Home

Katey Sagal writes in a new memoir that iconic actress Judy Garland's well-documented struggle with drug abuse, as well as her own mother's, in part set the stage for her personal battle with addiction, according to Page Six. The "Sons of Anarchy" and "Married ... with Children" actress says in her new book, "Grace Notes: My Recollections," that she was friends with Garland's daughter, Lorna Luft, during their youth, bonding over their mothers' behaviors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr WPWW 20,924
nogo 10 325 9 hr nicomr gabbard 2
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 15 hr Gabriel 10
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban 15 hr okimar 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Wed Rene Rio 4,529
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... Wed Genl Forrest 5
Los Angles Mayor and council Wed Johanathan Sharpie 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 24 at 1:26AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,777,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC