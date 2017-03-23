Katey Sagal comes clean in new book

Katey Sagal writes in a new memoir that iconic actress Judy Garland's well-documented struggle with drug abuse, as well as her own mother's, in part set the stage for her personal battle with addiction, according to Page Six. The "Sons of Anarchy" and "Married ... with Children" actress says in her new book, "Grace Notes: My Recollections," that she was friends with Garland's daughter, Lorna Luft, during their youth, bonding over their mothers' behaviors.

