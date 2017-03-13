Jerusalem, Los Angeles...You're 18 On...

Jerusalem, Los Angeles...You're 18 Only Twice

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

It's akin to dj vu on acid, being a 43-year-old driver's ed. student. The last time I sat through a lesson on defensive driving, the Los Angeles Police Department was caught on video behaving badly firing a taser into Rodney King's spine and beating him down with batons for good measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 1 hr lol 2
California wants to secede from the US 1 hr lol 3
News America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio... 1 hr lol 1
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 6 hr Solarman 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
Review: Allison Weis's Office 11 hr ALLISON WEIS 2
Review: Onsite Blinds, Shades, Shutter & Repairs 18 hr david_tarkey 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,681,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC