Jennifer Lopez finds a buyer for her Hidden Hills mansion

More than two years after it initially hit the market in January, 2015, Jennifer Lopez's 17,000-square-foot former residence in Hidden Hills may finally be changing hands. TMZ reports that the property, which is in escrow, will sell for around $10 million once the deal goes through.

